Baby bassinets sold online recalled due to fall hazard

A brand of baby bassinets sold on Amazon, Target, JCPenny and Buybuybaby’s websites is being recalled due to a fall hazard.

According to a release by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, wooden DaVinci Bailey Bassinets for infants have support legs that can break. Nineteen reports of the bassinet legs breaking have been received.

The recalled bassinets were sold between August 2018 and September 2019, and came in the following four colors, with corresponding product numbers:

Gray (M0934G)

Espresso (M0934Q)

Natural (M0934N)

White (M0934W)

The model number “0934” is printed on a white label attached to the mattress support board and on the external product package.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit that includes new support legs. Parents are also asked to remove the support legs and use the bassinet on a safe space on the floor, or find an alternate safe sleeping environment for the child.