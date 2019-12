Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As we prep for the holiday feasts ahead, why not give your meals a healthy twist by preparing them the Whole Food Cooking way? Chef Amy Chaplin shares some of her secrets to choosing foods that are in their natural state and making healthy and delicious meals that everyone will love. Plus, we learn about her book "Whole Food Cooking Every Day", which includes a variety of great recipes and tips for cooking nutritious meals.