Dozens attend Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va- From inside the chapel, to outside in the brisk fall air, dozens showed up to a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story on Friday

“He was here every year and he was planning to be here this year,” said Patricia Moore Henkins. Although his name is etched firmly on the memorial at the base, the presence of Paul Moore was missing Friday.

“He really loved his country and he never thought he was a her,” said Henkins. She and her brother Paul Moore Junior came out to remember their father. Moore was the last known survivor of the attack on December 7th, 1941 living in Hampton Roads. He died three months ago at 97, preceded in death by more than 2,400 American service members who perished on a day that will live on in infamy. The surprise attack by the Japanese would end up launching WWII.