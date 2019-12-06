757 Showdown: Three local high school football teams host state semifinals

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Three high school football teams in Hampton Roads are just one win away from playing in state finals.

Maury High School (13-0), Lake Taylor (11-2) and Oscar Smith (12-1) each host games on Saturday.

The Commodores have the earliest matchup of the day, hosting Varina at noon in the Class 5 - State Semifinal at Powhatan Field. Maury reached Saturday's matchup by beating Salem 35-14 in the Region A Final.

At Lake Taylor High School, the Titans host Patrick Henry-Ashland at 1 p.m. in the Class 4 - State Semifinal. Last week, the Titans defeated Churchland 41-13 in the Region A final.

In the Class 6 - State Semifinal, Oscar Smith hosts Colonial Forge at 2 p.m. The Tigers advanced by beating Thoas Dale 29-7 in the Region A Final.

 

