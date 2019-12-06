2 people displaced in early morning Newport News fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Fire Department responded to a fire that left two people displaced Friday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at 3:22 a.m. Crews responded to the no-hundred block of West Governors Drive, where they learned that the fire affected the living room and kitchen areas of the home.

Smoke damage was also present throughout the residence.

All utilities have been turned off, and the two adult residents will not be able to return for at least 24 hours.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.