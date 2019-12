NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia State Police responded to a deadly crash involving a van on I-264, east of Military Highway, Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. A white work van traveling eastbound on I-264 struck several vehicles before driving into the jersey wall. The van’s driver was ejected and subsequently died.

Lanes on I-264 E are currently blocked while police investigate.

This is a developing story.