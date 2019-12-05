Virginia Beach Police searching for suspect following armed Subway robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint Wednesday night.

According to police, at 8:40 p.m., a male suspect entered the Subway located at 1270 Diamond Springs Road. Armed with a gun, he demanded money from the employee, then fled the store with cash.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 245 pounds.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.