Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A wild temperature ride ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny and cool again today… Another chilly morning with temperatures in the low 40s and 30s. West to northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel about 5 degrees cooler. We will see sunny skies most of today with highs in the low 50s. Winds will back down tonight with clear skies and lows in the mid 30s.

We will start with sunshine on Friday, but clouds will build in by midday. A few isolated showers are possible as a cold front moves in. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s on Friday, but colder air will move in behind the front.

Clouds will clear out early Saturday morning with sunshine for most of the day. Highs will only reach the mid 40s on Saturday, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Temperatures will rebound to the mid 50s on Sunday. Clouds will build in through the day with a small rain chance by Sunday night.

Get ready for a warm but soggy start to next week. Highs will climb to the mid 60s on Monday and upper 60s on Tuesday. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for the first half of the work week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 5th

1977 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

1996 Severe Thunderstorm, Hail: New Kent Co 1.75″

