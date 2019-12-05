‘Skins scoop: Washington’s path to the NFL playoffs

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – With four weeks left in the NFL regular season, it’s hard to believe that a 3-9 team could make it into the playoffs, but the NFC East is just that bad.

A lot would have to fall into place for the Washington Redskins to make it into the postseason.

Here’s what’s required for that to become a reality:

The Dallas Cowboys, who lead the NFC East with a 6-6 record, would have to lose every game for the remainder of the season. That includes away losses at Chicago and Philadelphia, and home losses against the Rams and Redskins. The Philadelphia Eagles would need to go 1-3. That includes a win against the Cowboys, two losses to the Giants and a loss to the Redskins. The Redskins have to win every game for the remainder of the season. That includes away games at Green Bay and Dallas, and home games against the Eagles and Giants.

The odds aren’t great, but Washington’s postseason hopes are still alive.