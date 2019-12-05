Pennsylvania gym throws very special 100th birthday party for a favorite client

West Chester (KYW) – A gym in West Chester threw a very special party for one of their favorite clients for his 100th birthday. At 99 years old, Paul Earley goes to the gym nearly every day.

Earley is such a familiar face at Anytime Fitness that his friends and trainers wanted to celebrate his birthday. He turns 100 on Friday.

The avid bird watcher started an exercise regimen after some heart trouble in his 50s.

Earley credits his long life with fitness and surrounding himself with good people.

“Here’s the key: exercise and wonderful people. That’s the key,” Earley said. “Get married to the right person. I was married 68 years. And when you’re talking to them, you look them right at the eye. You don’t come home and open a newspaper. I had to get straightened out on that.”

Earley’s gym friends and trainers signed a giant birthday card.

They call him the “Godfather of the Senior Class.”

Beautician keeps working as she celebrates 101st birthday