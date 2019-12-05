Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Wild temperature swings, several days of rain

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

After a tranquil stretch of weather this week, we have some wild weather changes on the way.

Our sunshine it will give way to clouds on Friday as a cold front moves in our direction. Ahead of that front, we will warm up into the mid-to-upper 50s. Some areas may even cross the 60° mark. The cold front won’t have much moisture to work with, so we are not expecting much rain. But we could squeeze out a stray shower or two on Friday evening, especially across eastern North Carolina.

And while that cold front won’t have much moisture, it will have plenty of cold and wind. And you will be feeling it on Saturday. We expect clearing skies for the first day of the weekend with plenty of gusty wind and a high temperature only in the mid 40s.

The winds die down and we warm back into the mid-to-upper 50s for the second half of the weekend. But with another cold front on the way the clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening hours with a slight chance for a stray shower.

Wet and warm weather will greet you as you head back to work. We expect scattered showers throughout the day on Monday with highs in the mid 60s and more of the same on Tuesday, with high temperatures near 70°!

Some of the wet weather will linger into Wednesday morning, but the warm weather will not. Temperatures will tumble into the 40s for highs on Wednesday and on Thursday we may not get out of the 30s! Stay tuned.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1977 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

1996 Severe Thunderstorm, Hail: New Kent Co 1.75″

