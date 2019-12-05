Pastry chef’s gingerbread village on display at Virginia Beach retirement community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - You can check out a gingerbread creation right here at home!

A gingerbread village is now on display at the Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay retirement community in Virginia Beach.

It took pastry chef April Vega one month to create the sweet scene. This was the first time she's taken on a challenge like this, and she says it's all about the magic of Christmas.

"I just want them to get a good laugh... just to get a good laugh and just point out all the little details they see because I hope that every time they come and see it they find something new," Vega told News 3.

Wondering what exactly went into making the whimsical gingerbread scene? A lot of sugar! Here's the full breakdown of all the ingredients the chef used:

60 pounds of sugar

3 pounds of eggs

11 pounds of flour

15 pounds of coconut

She also used eight ice cream cones to create the trees, gelatin sheets and Twizzlers to construct the green house, giant Smarties and gumdrops to cover the roof and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds to create the string of Christmas lights.

You can see it in person at Westminster-Canterbury off Shore Drive. It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Christmas.