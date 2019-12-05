Multiple people arrested in large Suffolk, Southampton Co. drug bust

SUFFOLK, Va. – A joint investigation among various local law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of multiple people in connection with a large drug bust.

After an extensive investigation by the Suffolk Police Department, members of the DEA Task Force, the Special Investigations Section, Suffolk S.W.A.T. and the Southampton County Sheriff’s Department, multiple search warrants were executed on December 3 at several locations in the Holland area of Suffolk and in Southampton County.

Those who were arrested were charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Conspiracy and Simple Possession of a Controlled Substance(s).

Authorities recovered cocaine, heroin, marijuana, packaging materials, ammunition, multiple firearms and a large amount of cash during the operation.

Related: 35 people arrested for importing enough heroin, fentanyl to kill 14 million into Hampton Roads

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, authorities will release a complete list of people who were arrested and their associated charges once the investigation is complete.

Download the News 3 app for updates.