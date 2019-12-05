James City Co. officials investigating possible mobile meth lab

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Officials in James City County are investigating a possible mobile meth lab.

James City County Police told News 3 an officer pulled over a pick-up truck Thursday for an expired tag near the Merrimac Trail to VA 199 eastbound. They say after talking to the driver, they had probable cause to search the truck.

Police reportedly found items in the vehicle that were consistent with making meth.

The HAZMAT team, Virginia State Police, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the York Fire Department were called to provide assistance.

Authorities say they closed the on-ramp in the area between 1-2:30 p.m. as they investigated. The closure was to give emergency vehicles enough room to investigate and not due to the dangerous materials they found, police said.

No charges have yet been filed as police are continuing to investigate the incident.

It is unknown if anyone will be arrested in the future.

