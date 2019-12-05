Holiday gift ideas from Yankee Candle Village on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jessica Marziliano from Yankee Candle Village in Williamsburg shares a few holiday gift ideas that are sure to impress your family and friends this year. Not only does she show us some of the season's best candles, but we take a look at some of the other great gifts that Yankee Candle has to offer, like jewelry and handbags.

Presented by

Yankee Candle Village Williamsburg

(757) 258-1002

www.yankeecandle.com/village

2019 Coast Live Holiday Gift Guide

Click here to enter to win a year's supply of personalized Yankee Candles as part of the Coast Live Holiday Gift Guide.