Dog rescued from Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Ingleside Road Thursday evening.

Units arrived to find heavy smoke conditions inside the home.

Authorities say one of the home’s residents was able to make it out on his own. Firefighters rescued a dog, which appears to be in good condition.

The fire has since been brought under control. Officials say it was contained and did not advance past the kitchen.

The home suffered heavy smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

NFR units are on scene of a residential fire in the 900 Block of Ingleside Road. On arrival they found heavy smoke conditions. One occupant was able to make it out on his own. A dog was rescued and appears to be in good condition. pic.twitter.com/ZYA2D6j6en — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) December 5, 2019

Cont. Fire is under control. The cause in under investigation. pic.twitter.com/IdP9rpCZHc — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) December 5, 2019

Cont. The fire was contained and did not advance past the kitchen. Heavy smoke damage throughout the home. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) December 5, 2019

Download the News 3 app for updates.