Dog rescued from Norfolk house fire

December 5, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Ingleside Road Thursday evening.

Units arrived to find heavy smoke conditions inside the home.

Authorities say one of the home’s residents was able to make it out on his own. Firefighters rescued a dog, which appears to be in good condition.

The fire has since been brought under control. Officials say it was contained and did not advance past the kitchen.

The home suffered heavy smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

