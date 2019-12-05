Detectives searching for suspects who robbed Portsmouth convenience store at knifepoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department's Major Crimes Unit need your help to find the two people who they say robbed a local convenience store at knifepoint this week.

On Monday, December 2 just before 8 p.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to an armed robbery that had just happened at the Happy Mini Mart located at 3300 Victory Boulevard.

Detectives say the two suspects entered the store; one had a large knife. They then ordered the store's employee to open the register, and the employee complied with their demands. The suspects then fled the business on foot.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Officials describe the first suspect as a black male who is between 5'8" and 5'10" tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, green and white tennis shoes with purple laces and had a white cloth covering the lower half of his face.

The second suspect is described as a black male who is between 5'6" and 5'8" tall. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded jacket, black pants, black tennis shoes, orange gloves and had a black cloth covering the lower half of his face. Detectives say this suspect was also carrying a black bookbag.

If you can identify the people in the video above, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted through the P3Tips app.

