Chesapeake home severely damaged by hit and run driver

CHESAPEAKE, Va – Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a Chesapeake home and drove off, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on December 3 at a home near the intersection of Taylor Road and Bugle Drive.

People who live at the home told News 3 they were asleep when the crash happened. No one was injured, but the homeowners are left cleaning up the mess.

They have already started to repair the damage. Wooden boards now cover the gaping hole left by the driver in the garage wall.

People who live at the home want the person responsible to be found.

Police say the driver was able to drive away from the scene. They were unable to provide a vehicle description.

If you have any information about this crash, call Police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.