Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Spider veins are dark blue or purple veins that are commonly found on the legs and many people out there are looking for ways to get rid of them. Julie Foster from Skin Renaissance Clinic discusses a treatment option called sclerotherapy, which removes spider veins and explains how this can increase confidence with minimal invasion.

Presented by

Skin Renaissance Clinic

312 Cedar Lakes Drive Suite 103

Chesapeake

757-410-2833

skinrenaissanceclinic.com