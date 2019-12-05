Man charged with murder after New Kent man found dead

NEW KENT Co., Va. – Deputies are investigating after a man was killed Wednesday.

Officials said around 2 p.m., an individual was reported ‘down’ inside a residence. The caller provided information to the 9-1-1 center and law enforcement and rescue were dispatched to the scene.

First responders located a man inside the residence and medical aid was provided, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond.

Officials said the victim was Elmer Lee Stewart, “a well-known, well-respected, life-long resident and businessman of New Kent County.” Stewart was 65-years-old at his time of death.

Around 9:30 p.m., contact was made with a suspect in this case at his residence. He was identified as Michael Anthony Jenkins.

Jenkins was taken into custody without incident, officials said. He has been charged with, 2nd degree murder, two counts of grand larceny, property, cash, checks etc., two counts of grand larceny of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of 3rd Petit larceny charge in less than 10 years.

Jenkins was held without bond at Henrico Jail East.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime can call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804 966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000.