3 crewmembers killed after Minnesota National Guard helicopter crash

MINNEAPOLIS – Three Minnesota National Guard soldiers were killed after their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Stearns County Thursday afternoon, according to WCCO.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement in a press conference.

The Minnesota National Guard confirmed that the helicopter went down south of St. Cloud, Minnesota. They say the helicopter’s crew lost contact with air traffic controllers at St. Cloud Regional Airport around 2:05 p.m. while they were conducting a maintenance test flight.

WCCO reports that the helicopter, which was missing for about an hour and a half, was found tangled in trees on a farm in Kimball, Minnesota.

“Our Minnesota National Guard family is devastated by the deaths of these soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard. “Our priority right now is ensuring that our families are taken care of.”

