‘Winter Wonderland’ exhibit keeps Children’s Museum visitors in the holiday spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - You can keep celebrating the season by heading to the "Winter Wonderland" at the Children's Museum of Virginia.

The event celebrates the season with a wide variety of activities that are sure to keep everyone in the holiday spirit.

This is the first time the exhibit is at the Children's Museum. It spent 15 years at the Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center, but due to repairs selected scenes were moved to the museum.

"So, what we have here at the Children's Museum is selected scenes from 'Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Collection.' It opened today, November 29, and it will be here until December 31," said Nancy Perry, Director of Museums in Portsmouth. "It's a $5 ticket for the Children's Museum, all the activities we're doing and the scenes from Winter Wonderland."

This is the 16th year of the event.

The Children's Museum of Virginia is located at 221 High Street in Portsmouth.