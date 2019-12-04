× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Return to sunshine today, showers ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool and dry midweek… Another chilly morning but not as windy as yesterday. Temperatures will start in the low 40s and 30s this morning. Highs will reach the mid 50s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Clouds this morning will clear out and we will see sunshine for most of today. Winds will be light this morning but will begin to pick up again this afternoon.

Sunny skies will continue for Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Breezy conditions remain, WNW at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

More clouds will build in with a chance for a few showers on Friday. Rain chances are iffy but isolated showers are possible Friday as a cold front moves in. Highs will return to the mid 50s on Friday, but colder air will move in behind the front.

We will only reach the mid 40s on Saturday, the coldest day of the week. Highs will rebound to the mid 50s on Sunday. Expect sunny skies on Saturday with building clouds and a small rain chance on Sunday.

Today: AM Clearing, PM Sun. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies, Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: WNW 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 4th

2002 Winter Storm: 4″-7″ Central, E Central Virginia, 1-4″/Ice Eastern Shore, Southeast VA)

