VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are trying to identify a woman accused of using counterfeit money to buy two iPhones.

According to police, the woman met the victim through the website ‘LetGo.’

Police say she used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy two iPhone 5s.

If you recognize this woman, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.