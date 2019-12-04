Trader Joe’s recalls certain fresh products sold in Virginia, North Carolina due to potential listeria

Trader Joe’s is recalling several varieties of fresh, ready-to-eat refrigerated products due to potential listeria contamination.
The recall comes after Fuji Foods, a Trader Joe’s supplier, recalled ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls manufactured on the East Coast due to the potential for contamination.
No illnesses have been reported to date, and according to Trader Joe’s, all potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves. Affected product was sold in stores nationwide, including in Virginia and North Carolina.
The impacted products are as follows:
- California Rolls, SKU #34899
- Classic California Rolls with Brown Rice & Avocado, SKU #90982
- Spicy California Rolls, SKU #34896
- Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls, SKU #51328
- Tofu Spring Rolls, SKU #92151
- Shrimp Spring Rolls, SKU #90879
- Smoked Salmon Philly Roll, SKU #60377
- Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl, SKU #60375
- Bahn Mi Inspired Noodle Bowl, SKU #61471
- Queso Fundido Spicy Cheese Dip, SKU #64657
If you have purchased any of these products with the specified date codes, Trader Joe’s asks that you discard it or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.