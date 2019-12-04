Principal issues message to parents after van follows Norfolk high school student home

NORFOLK, Va. – The principal of Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk notified parents of an incident in which a white van followed a student home Tuesday, a Norfolk Public Schools spokesperson told News 3.

Booker T. Principal Stallings said the student made it safely inside her home and immediately let her mother know of what happened.

The student’s mother then contacted the school, which contacted its School Resource Officer, who reached out to his superiors.

Stallings said school administrators asked for an additional police presence during dismissal Tuesday and Wednesday.

Below is the following message Stallings sent to families after the incident:

“Good evening Booker family. This is Principal Stallings with an important message. I want to advise you of an incident that occurred today. Earlier this afternoon one of our students was on her way home when a white van followed her until she reached home. Thankfully she made it inside her home safely and immediately let her mother know. Her mother contacted the school and we in turn contacted our School Resource Officer, who reached out to his superiors. We asked for additional police presence during dismissal today and tomorrow. This incident reminds us all how important it is to be ever mindful of student and staff safety. For example, when your child walks home from school, be sure he or she does so in a group of children, not alone. I have asked students to be more cognizant of their surroundings as they are walking home. If your child tells you of any suspicious activity or encounter, call 9-1-1 immediately. Also, alert the school office so we can be advised and take the appropriate precautionary steps. As always, we appreciate your support. The safety and security of our children is my number one concern. Have a great evening.”

