Police searching for suspect following York Co. bank robbery

YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a bank robbery at the Old Point National Bank Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 9:50 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Kiln Creek Parkway. When they arrived at the bank, they learned that a male suspect entered the business and implied that he had a weapon.

The suspect then left the bank in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and wearing a dark blue or black suit with a white hat. He was wearing a white mask.

If you or someone you know has any information in this case, call the tip line at 757-890-4999, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or 911.