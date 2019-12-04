Police searching for suspect following York Co. bank robbery

Posted 10:50 am, December 4, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a bank robbery at the Old Point National Bank Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 9:50 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Kiln Creek Parkway. When they arrived at the bank, they learned that a male suspect entered the business and implied that he had a weapon.

The suspect then left the bank in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and wearing a dark blue or black suit with a white hat. He was wearing a white mask.

If you or someone you know has any information in this case, call the tip line at 757-890-4999, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or 911.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.