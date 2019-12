VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are continuing their search for a suspect they say was involved in a ‘violent’ armed robbery on December 1.

The incident took place at the Red Barn on Indian River Road.

Police say the suspect was wearing a mask and a blonde wig. The suspect fled in a black sedan, reports say.

If you recognize this person, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.