Pedestrian injured in Norfolk crash

Posted 12:22 pm, December 4, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – A pedestrian was injured in a Wednesday morning crash at the intersection of Colley Avenue and Southampton Avenue in Norfolk.

According to police, the call came in at around 9:15 a.m. A pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk when a vehicle making a left turn onto Colley Avenue from Southampton Avenue failed to yield and struck her.

The pedestrian had the signal indicating to walk, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was issued a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian while turning left.

Google Map for coordinates 36.857538 by -76.303766.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.