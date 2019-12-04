Pedestrian injured in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. – A pedestrian was injured in a Wednesday morning crash at the intersection of Colley Avenue and Southampton Avenue in Norfolk.

According to police, the call came in at around 9:15 a.m. A pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk when a vehicle making a left turn onto Colley Avenue from Southampton Avenue failed to yield and struck her.

The pedestrian had the signal indicating to walk, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was issued a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian while turning left.