Officials respond to reported shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

Security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, officials said on the base’s verified Twitter account.

The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. ET) and access to the base is closed, officials tweeted.

Several witnesses told CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL that they heard gunshots.

The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu has received one patient from the incident, Minna Sugimoto, a spokeswoman for The Queen’s Health System, told CNN.

Sugimoto said no other details are available at this time.

According to CNN correspondent Dianne Gallagher, Capt. Scot Seguirant of the Honolulu Fire Department says firefighters are assisting with the incident and have responded with six units and 22 personnel.

About 4 p.m. local time, vehicles were again allowed to enter the base, affiliate video showed.

Gates and base access are now open. Standby for further information regarding the active shooter incident. #JBPHH — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

The reported shooting occurred three days before commemorations of the Japanese attack that thrust the United States into World War II.

