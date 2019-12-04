Norfolk Police searching for man who stole 2 cars, crashed into homeowner’s yard

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are looking for a man who stole two different cars Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, around 5 p.m., a man stole a car from the Norfolk International Airport. The call for first responders says the car, a blue Chrysler, was in the curbside area when a man jumped in and quickly sped off.

A short while later, Norfolk Police say the driver crashed the stolen car into a parked car at a home near the intersection of Leafwood Drive and Azalea Garden Road. In that crash, the driver also severely damaged a brick neighborhood sign and a flag pole.

After the crash, police say the driver left the area and went to a nearby 7-Eleven, where he stole another vehicle.

Police are still looking for the driver.

Norfolk Police ask that anyone with information to call them at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.