No. 5 Virginia men’s hoops falls to Purdue in Big 10/ACC Challenge, suffers first loss of season

December 4, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – DECEMBER 04: Aaron Wheeler #1 of the Purdue Boilermakers shoots the ball while defended by Mamadi Diakite. Purdue defeated Virginia 69-40. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (VirginiaSports.com) – No. 5 Virginia (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season, falling 69-40 at Purdue (5-3) on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena.

Jay Huff (Durham, N.C.) led the Cavaliers with 11 points and Mamadi Diakite (Conakry, Guinea, Africa) had 10. Diakite and Kihei Clark (Woodland Hills, Calf.) each had a team-high five rebounds.

UVA shot 37 percent from the field, while Purdue was 45 percent from the floor and 52 percent beyond the arc. The Cavaliers had 16 turnovers and trailed in rebounds, 31-26.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – DECEMBER 04: Trevion Williams #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers dribbles the ball up court after a steal against the Virginia Cavaliers. Purdue defeated Virginia 69-40. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

HOW IT HAPPENED
Huff hit a three to start the game, but Purdue would hit three consecutive 3-pointers and later used a 12-0 run to lead 26-9. The Cavaliers trailed 32-17 at the half. Virginia scored first in the second half and Huff scored eight consecutive points for UVA. The Boilermakers would go on another run over a UVA scoring draught to take the 69-40 win.

UP NEXT
Virginia returns home to host No. 7 North Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

