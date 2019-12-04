× New Kent High School football coach faces assault charge after incident with student, reports say

NEW KENT Co., Va. – Deputies are investigating after an alleged assault took place between a New Kent High School football player and the Head Football Coach.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office says that the incident took place on November 8.

The allegations indicate that there was an incident that took place between Head Coach John Fulks, 42, and a juvenile member of the football team.

The incident was reported to have taken place in the locker room before an away game.

A misdemeanor warrant for simple assault was served on the Coach on Wednesday. Fulks was released on his promise to appear in court, reports say.

There are no further details at this time.