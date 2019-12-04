× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Cold front brings rain chance to end the week, even colder Saturday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

A cool and dry midweek… Another chilly night on tap with clear skies and a breezy west wind from 10 to 15 mph. Gusts as high as 25 mph will be possible. Lows will be in the upper 30s but the wind will make it feel like the low 30s.

Sunny skies will continue for Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Breezy conditions remain, WNW at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

More clouds will build in with a chance for a few showers on Friday. Rain chances are iffy but isolated showers are possible Friday as a cold front moves in. Highs will return to the mid 50s on Friday, but colder air will move in behind the front.

We will only reach the mid 40s on Saturday, the coldest day of the week. Highs will rebound to the mid 50s on Sunday. Expect sunny skies on Saturday with building clouds and a small rain chance on Sunday.

Tonight: Clear Skies, Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 10-15G25

Thursday: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: WNW 10-15G25

Thursday Night: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 4th

2002 Winter Storm: 4″-7″ Central, E Central Virginia, 1-4″/Ice Eastern Shore, Southeast VA)

