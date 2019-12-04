MacArthur Center introduces ‘Calming Santa’ for guests who need sensory friendly environment

NORFOLK, Va. – Santa knows some children need extra patience and quiet time when visiting this year.

MacArthur Center plans to host ‘Calming Santa’ as an opportunity for children who need a soothing and sensory-friendly environment to visit with Santa during the Holiday Season.

Taking place before the mall opens, families with children who have sensory, physical and developmental needs can enjoy their visit with Santa with dimmed lighting, noise reduction and lower shopper traffic.

