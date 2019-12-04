James City County Police looking for suspect in connection to three robberies

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Police need help from the community to find a man wanted on seven felony charges.

They’re looking for Mark Perry-Mitchell, 19, of Hampton.

Deputies say he robbed someone over the summer as well as a Citgo and 7-Eleven in November.

Perry-Mitchell is wanted for three counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If you know where he is, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.