James City County Police looking for suspect in connection to three robberies

Posted 5:30 pm, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:11PM, December 5, 2019

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Police need help from the community to find a man wanted on seven felony charges.

Mark Perry-Mitchell (Photo: James City County Police)

They’re looking for Mark Perry-Mitchell, 19, of Hampton.

Deputies say he robbed someone over the summer as well as a Citgo and 7-Eleven in November.

Perry-Mitchell is wanted for three counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If you know where he is, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

