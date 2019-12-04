2019 holiday tree lighting events at Joint Base Langley-Eustis

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Two special holiday events are being help at Joint Base Langley-Eustis this season.

First with a tradition, a holiday tree lighting ceremony at Langley Air Force Base’s Dodd’s Circle, held Thursday December 5 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Second, the 64th annual tree lighting ceremony at Fort Eustis’s Seay Plaza, Friday Dec. 6 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Festivities at both events will include a special appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus, elaborate decorations, holiday crafts and seasonal music. Music at the Langley event will be provided by the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band. Music at the Fort Eustis event will be provided by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band, Woodside High School students and caroling by the Colonial Coast Girl Scouts.

Refreshments, make-and-take crafts and other fun family activities will also be available at both events.

For more information about the events or to arrange coverage of either tree lighting, contact the 633rd Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office at (757) 764-5701.

For previously released imagery and video to use from past tree lighting events, visit this link.