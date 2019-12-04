Giants quarterback Daniel Jones injured, Eli Manning likely to start on Monday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – When New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur addressed media Wednesday morning, he announced that Daniel Jones will likely miss Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a moderate high ankle sprain.

Eli Manning returns to the Giants’ starting quarterback role while Jones is sidelined in a walking boot, an injury that Shurmur says is similar to the ankle injury Saquon Barkley suffered in September.

Monday marks Manning’s first start since New York’s Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills, which the Giants lost 28-14 at home.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner, completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the season’s first two games – both Giants losses.

Before being benched in favor of Jones, Manning had been the Giants’ starting quarterback since he replaced Kurt Warner with seven games remaining in his rookie season in 2004. He has started 232 of the Giants’ last 243 regular-season games. His career record is an even .500 at 116-116.