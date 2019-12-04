× First Warning Forecast: Chilly Thursday, warming temperatures next week

Clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. It won’t be quite as cold. Expect lows in the upper 30s.

Rain chances will remain low on Thursday. Temperatures will be mainly in the low 50s. Rain chances will increase on Friday as a strong cold front moves through. Just keeping a 20 percent chance right now. Highs will top out in the low and mid 50s.

A big drop in temperatures for Saturday. Many areas will be 10 degrees colder than Friday with highs struggling to get out of the low and mid 40s. A bit milder on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a shower.

Rain chances will increase to start the work week, but temperatures will increase as well. Expect highs in the low 60s with a 50/50 shot for some rain. Tuesday will warm to the mid and upper 60s with a 50/50 shot for some showers.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

