Chesapeake woman arrested following multi-city police pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 20-year-old Chesapeake woman is in custody Wednesday morning following a vehicle pursuit that began in Chesapeake and ended in Newport News, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

At approximately 3 a.m., Chesapeake Police received a call for suspicious activity in the area of Dunedin Drive and Western Branch Boulevard. Officers located a gray sedan leaving the area, and stopped the vehicle near the Suffolk city line.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle took off, leading officers on a pursuit that went across the James River Bridge and into Newport News.

The suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue. All four occupants fled the vehicle.

Chesapeake Police located the driver and identified her as Shaniya Artis. The other occupants were not located.

Artis was charged with eluding police, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.