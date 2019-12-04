Cam Newton plans to undergo foot surgery, miss remainder of 2019 season

CHARLOTTE – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has decided to officially put an end to his 2019 season.

After being placed on injured reserve in early November due to foot injury, he had the opportunity to return once the first round of the playoffs started.

He’ll now be sidelined until 2020 offseason workouts after deciding to undergo foot surgery, according to Tiffany Blackmon.

Newton played in just two games this season, the first two of the year. In those two contests, both Carolina losses, Newton completed 50-of-89 passes and did not throw a touchdown. He rushed the ball just five times for -2 yards.

Prior to 2018, Newton missed just three starts in seven years. The former NFL MVP missed the final two games of the 2018 season due to a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. Then he suffered a left midfoot sprain in the third week of the preseason.

In 2020, Newton will enter the final year of his $100 million contract, which has a $21.1 million cap hit for Carolina. The team can save up to $19 million in cap space if they cut or trade him during the offseason.