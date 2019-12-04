Annual holiday health insurance marketplace, job resource fair held at Hampton Roads Convention Center

HAMPTON, Va. – The sixth annual Celebrate Healthcare Enrollfest will be held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center December 14 and 15, helping Hampton Roads residents secure health insurance for 2020.

The event will feature in-person health insurance enrollment assistance, job opportunities, free health screenings and 30-minute Health Crisis Forums featuring topics like heart health, mental health and trauma and maternal health, according to a release.

Flu shots and AIDS testing will be available.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will also be onsite on December 14 issuing REAL ID driver’s licenses with a one-time fee of $10. Documentation is required.

Enrollment for Marketplace/Medicaid Health Insurance ends December 15.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 14, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15. For more information on Enrollfest, click here.