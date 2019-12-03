York Co. officials searching for bank robbery suspect

YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding the man they say robbed a local bank Tuesday morning.

Around 9:50 a.m., deputies responded to the Old Point National Bank in the 200 block of Kiln Creek Parkway in reference to a bank robbery.

Authorities say although the suspect didn’t show a weapon, he implied he had one.

He’s described as being 5’9″ tall and was last seen wearing a dark blue or black suit with a white hat. He was also said to be wearing a white mask.

After the robbery, he fled the bank in an unknown direction. It is unknown how much money he got away with.

Anyone who has information about this incident or who has seen anything in this area is asked to call 911, the sheriff’s office’s tip line at (757) 890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

