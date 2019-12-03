Women’s health and the benefit of nurse-midwives on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Debbie Mast from Southern Bank introduces Certified Nurse Midwife Ericka Lavin to discuss the important role that midwives play in women's health and how they differ from a traditional OBGYN. She talks more about how mothers can benefit from this type of care before, during and after birth and explains how WomenCare Centers can assist in the process.

For more information visit womencarecenters.com/.

