William & Mary men’s hoops sends ODU to fifth straight loss

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (ODUSports.com) – In the 91st all-time meeting between the two schools, the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (3-6) fell to William & Mary (6-3) by a 63-46 score on Tuesday night at Kaplan Arena.

The Monarchs pulled within three, 30-27, at the 16:35 mark of the second half, before the Tribe answered on a 28-9 run to claim a 58-36 advantage with 5:41 remaining in regulation, before pulling out a 17-point victory.

“It is difficult to have success against a quality team like William & Mary when offensively you were as bad as we were tonight,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “I thought we got some wide-open shots in the first half and they didn’t fall. We made a change late in the first half and in the second half of driving the ball more and by my count we missed eight layups. I thought we were decent defensively, but if you don’t score some points, you just can’t beat a good team like William & Mary. Our physical effort was pretty good, but our execution at either end can be better.”

Xavier Green led the Monarchs with nine points, to go along with five rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot. Jason Wade followed with eight points, four rebounds and one steal. Aaron Carver grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to compliment three points, one assist, one steal and a block. Joe Reece chipped in six points, seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one blocked shot.

For the contest, ODU’s defense held the Tribe to 37.7% (20-53) shooting from the floor and 28.0% (7-25) shooting from deep.

Old Dominion will return to action on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8:00 p.m., when the Monarchs travel to Richmond for a showdown with VCU, who is receiving votes in both the Coaches and AP Top 25 Polls. Saturday night’s game will be televised on MASN and CBS6 (WTVR in Richmond), as well as streamed on ESPN+.