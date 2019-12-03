Virginia man wins $250,000 on lottery scratcher: ‘I cried all the way home’

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) — A Richmond, Virginia, man’s morning routine paid off big recently when he picked up some scratchers at a Staples Mill Wawa.

Nearly every day, Dalton Perkinson meets his buddy at the Wawa at 8851 Staples Mill Road and they play some lottery games.

Perkinson, who is a pipefitter, got the surprise of a lifetime when he scratched a White Hot 5s lottery ticket and discovered he’d won $250,000.

“I was going crazy,” Perkinson laughed. “I cried all the way home!”

Perkinson said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.

He is the second person to win the game’s top prize of $250,000. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,040,400. Two top prize tickets remain unclaimed.