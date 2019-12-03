VHSL football state semifinal pairings for local teams

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) football playoffs continue this week with state semifinal action. Three schools from our viewing area are still alive in the postseason after three rounds. Below are the pairings featuring our local teams:

Class 6 – State Semifinal

(3) Colonial Forge (11-2) vs. (1) Oscar Smith (12-1), Saturday 2 p.m. at Oscar Smith High School

Class 5 – State Semifinal

(4) Varina (11-2) vs. (2) Maury (13-0), Saturday Noon at Powhatan Field

Class 4 – State Semifinal

(4) Patrick Henry-Ashland (10-3) vs. (1) Lake Taylor (11-2), Saturday 1 p.m. at Lake Taylor High School