× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly and windy today, with more sunshine

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool and dry midweek… Bundle up this morning, it’s chilly and windy! Temperatures will start near 40° this morning but it will feel more like the mid 30s with strong NW winds. Clouds will clear out from morning to midday with a very slim chance for a shower. Expect sunshine early this afternoon with highs in the low 50s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Clouds will return later in the afternoon and tonight as winds relax.

Clouds will clear out again Wednesday morning. Highs will return to the low and mid 50s with mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon. It will be breezy with west winds at 10 to 15 mph. Expect more sunshine with highs in the low 50s on Thursday. Breezy conditions remain, NW at 10 to 15 mph.

More clouds will build in with a chance for a few showers on Friday. Rain chances are pretty iffy but worth keeping an eye on Friday as a cold front moves in. Highs will drop from the mid 50s on Friday to the mid 40s on Saturday, behind the front.

Today: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G25

Tonight: Clouds Return. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 3rd

2000 Winter Storm: Southeast Virginia 4″-12″

