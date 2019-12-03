Toasting Tuesday with Bold Rock IPA Hard Cider Mimosas on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Today we toast with a twist on a classic brunch cocktail, a morning mimosa made with Bold Rock IPA hard cider and orange juice. It's more tart than a typical mimosa, which is made with sparkling wine.

