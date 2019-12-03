Slover Library hosts “Adulting 101” classes

NORFOLK, Va. – A new kind of class being offered at the Slover Library this month is getting a lot of attention.

“Adulting 101” will be taught at the library on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 14. Both sessions are completely booked, but you can still sign up to be on the wait list.

According to a Facebook event page Adulting 101 will help participants learn basic life skills that will help adults thrive.

Part 1, will cover the topics of finances, job interviews and side jobs. Part 2 will cover daily life like healing shopping, eating and cooking. It will also tackle the topic of tools and laundry.

News 3 Reporter Allison Mechanic is sitting down with library staff about the classes today. Learn more about “Adulting 101” tonight on News 3.